Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball to Host Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Austin Peay (9-11 | 2-4 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (16-4 | 6-0 ASUN)

Saturday, January 27th, 2024 | 6:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball looks to break a four-game losing streak with a Saturday 6:00pm game against reigning Atlantic Sun Conference Champion Florida Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s game is also a red out for the APSU College of Arts and Letters Night with the CoAL giving out long-sleeve shirts during the game.

The Governors are 9-11 on the season and 2-4 in ASUN play after a 51-42 loss to Stetson on Thursday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Anala Nelson led the Govs with 14 points and Shamarre Hale recorded her fifth double-double in the last six games.

Hale leads the APSU with 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Nelson leads with 76 assists, averaging 3.8 per game.

FGCU is 15-4 on their season and is undefeated in their six ASUN games. The Eagles defeated Lipscomb, 75-54, on Thursday in Nashville, with Emani Jefferson leading with 27 points. Uju Ezedudu grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.

This will be the third meeting between the Govs and the Eagles, with FGCU winning both games played last season.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, PxP; Ethan Schmidt, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has won 46 games during her career as the Governor’s head coach and needs just one more victory for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with their 44.6 field-goal percentage. In addition, their 3.7 blocks per game ranks them second in the ASUN.

Shamarre Hale is first in the ASUN with 144 rebounds and second with 7.6 rebounds per game. She ranks third in both blocks and blocks per game with 23 and 1.21, respectively.

Anala Nelson has started in 49 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the APSU Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson ranks third in the conference with 76 assists and with 3.8 assists per game.

Under the leadership of Young, the Govs are 26-3 when scoring at least 70 points and are 28-7 when allowing 60 or fewer points. The APSU Govs are 3-3 when scoring over 70 points this season and 5-3 when holding opponents to under 60 points.



The Governors’ 39.0 field-goal percentage defense is fourth best in program history. Young and the Governors set the program record for field-goal percentage defense with a 38.1 percent mark last season.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Their Head Coach: Karl Smesko is in his 22nd season at the helm for Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball. He is 598-109 during his time in Fort Myers and is 659-136 in his 25 year coaching career.

2023-24 Record: 16-4, 6-0 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 33-4, 17-1 ASUN

Last Season Result: Lost to #10 Villanova, 76-57, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Notable Returner: Uju Ezeudu returns for her fifth year at FGCU after averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds last season. In the 2023-24 season, she averages 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and had a career high of 24 points at Brown on Nov. 6.

Notable Newcomer: Emani Jefferson comes to Fort Myers after spending her sophomore and junior seasons at Memphis. Jefferson averages 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and makes 55.2 percent of her shots from the field. Her season high of 27 points came on Thursday at Lipscomb.

Tickets



