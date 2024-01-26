Kacie Bryant Runs for Montgomery County School Board District 2

Clarksville, TN – Kacie Bryant is a dedicated mother of two, wife, and active community leader who hopes to bring a unique perspective to the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board. As a business owner and advocate for small enterprises, she understands the importance of fostering a supportive environment for education.

She will prioritize traditional values and, most importantly, stand with parents to get active in the decision-making process.

Why Is She Running?

Conservative Values

As a concerned parent and a proud conservative, she is driven by a deep commitment to our community’s future and our children’s well-being. Navigating the journey of parenthood has allowed her to witness firsthand the critical role that education plays in shaping the lives of our youth. Today, she stands before you as a candidate for the school board, driven by a passion to safeguard our values and ensure that our public schools are headed in the right direction.

Our public school system is at a crossroads, and the decisions we make today will profoundly impact the future. As a parent of two, she shares the same worries and aspirations as many of you. She is dedicated to fostering an educational environment that prioritizes traditional values, academic excellence, and the overall well-rounded development of our children.

Parent Involvement

Our children are in trouble. Social media, screen time and unsupervised internet access is slowly killing the spirit within our beautiful babies. Creativity, critical thinking and problem solving is being replaced by addiction and mindless entertainment. As parents, we need to make it a priority to get involved, pay attention and no longer be complicit.

We must be aware of the books they are reading and the curriculum they are being taught. She will advocate for policies that encourage and facilitate increased parental engagement so we can get back into the drivers seat of our children’s education. Getting involved fosters accountability and transparency between the school district, teachers, parents and children.

How She Got Here

Kacie graduated from Mississippi State University in 2006 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. She realized her passion for helping others find purpose and pursue their passion through her own fitness business. After selling the gym in 2015 with over 60 part-time employees, She has been involved in many business ventures and has helped several start-ups from the ground up.

Her current business focus is to build a community of support for local and small businesses around the country. Throughout the last six years, she’s had the privilege of meeting thousands of small business owners around Tennessee.



Being an entrepreneur and a mom is not easy. In fact, she’s embarrassed to say that she was not very involved with her kids first couple of years of school. She was focused on building businesses and put everything else on autopilot.



Like many parents, covid was a huge kick in the teeth. It woke her up to many things that she did not realize was happening. She was having a hard time understanding why certain rules were implemented without the discussion of long-term repercussions. She is committed to be a part of the solution instead of being complacent like before.