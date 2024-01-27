APSU Track takes part in PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational

Louisville, KY – Highlighted by Mia McGee‘s win in the 400M, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed in Louisville’s PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bianca Browne kicked off the meet for the APSU Govs on Friday, finishing seventh in the 60M prelims with a time of 7.80. Later that night, Brown ran the unseeded 200M, placing 24th, clocking in at 26.22. Then Shaye Foster (24th, 10:40.19) and Kerra Marsh (30th, 11:42.55) competed in the 3,000M.

McGee won the unseeded 400M with a time of 56.91, and was closely followed by Alexis Arnett, who wrapped up the track events for the Governors on the first night of the meet with a sixth-place finish in the 400M with a time of 58.19. Lauren Lewis-Haynes was another top ten finisher, placing seventh in the 800M with a time of 2:10.97.

Myra Erickson kicked off the field events Friday with a 3.38 pole vault, landing her in 24th. Emma Tucker concluded day one, placing 21st in the weight throw with a 13.73M throw.

Bianca Browne kicked off the Saturday slate with a time of 7.88 in 60M, which was good for 35th. Mary Kate French and Ashley Doyle both competed in the mile, with Doyle placing 24th with a time of 5:24.83 and French’s time of 5:47.65, earning her 32nd.

Two Austin Peay State University 4x400M teams closed the track events, the team of McGee, Isis Banks, Lauren Lewis-Haynes, and Arnett earned a seventh-place finish with a time of 3:51.89. In addition, the team of Koriona Boyd, Sydney Hartoin, Shaye Foster, and Jaedyn Stalnecker placed 17th with a time of 4:09.54.

Tucker and Marcia Dejesus wrapped up the PNC Lenny Lyles for the APSU Govs when they competed in the shot put. Tucker placed 17th with a throw of 11.75M and Dejesus placed 27th with an 8.97M throw.