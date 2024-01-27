Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball drops home game to Florida Gulf Coast, 65-54

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team dropped a 65-54 decision to Atlantic Sun Conference opponents Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (9-12, 2-5 ASUN) made three of their first four shots, as Florida Gulf Coast matched them shot for shot, tying the game at seven less than four minutes into the game. The Governors had a field-goal drought from 6:42-1:07, only seeing three points from free throws.

A jump shot in the paint by La’Nya Foster ended the drought and cut Austin Peay State University’s deficit to four at 15-11 with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter. Two free throws and a three pointer off of an APSU turnover by FGCU’s Ajulu Thatha gave the Eagles’ a 20-11 lead to end the quarter.

Florida Gulf Coast went up by as many as 13 in the second quarter, but the Govs brought it back within as little as six with a jumper by Anala Nelson with 11 seconds remaining. However, the Eagle’s Sofia Persson responded with a three-point jumper at the buzzer to extend their lead to nine at 33-24 heading into halftime.

FGCU opened the third quarter on an 11-4 run, giving them their largest lead of the night of 18 points at 46-28 with just over five minutes remaining. The APSU Govs managed to trim their deficit to 14 points at 52-38 going into the fourth quarter.

Foster opened the fourth quarter by making-straight shots, cutting the Govs’ deficit to eight, and forced an Eagle timeout. The Govs battled back, getting within six of their opponent at 54-48 with five and a half minutes remaining. FGCU went on a 11-6 run to end the game to take the 65-54 victory.

The Difference?

Turnovers and three-point percentage. FGCU took advantage of APSU’s 20 turnovers by scoring 26 points from them. This was also the APSU Govs first game of the season without a three pointer as their opponents made seven.

Inside the Box Score

La’Nya Foster was the leading scorer for the second time in her career with her 17 point performance.

Foster’s six rebounds were a team-high and her third time as a leading rebounder.

Anala Nelson led Austin Peay State University with three assists, marking her 12th game as the assist leader this season.

The Governors outscored the Eagles 42-24 in the paint.

