Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting January 27th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing Intersection Improvements on SR 112 / SR 76 that include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation will be closed daily. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct it. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm– 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB (Exit 208 B to I-65 N), and I-40 WB (Exit 208) for parapet and overhang demo on I65 interchange.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be left lane closures on I-40 in both directions for barrier wall repair. MM 214 – 220

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs and parapet/overhang demo on I-40 interchange.

Dickson County – I-840

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

Daily, 1/29-1/31, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime Shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system at MM 3.3

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

Nightly, 1/28-1/31, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for barrier rail installation and bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times. MM 150



The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes



Daily, 1/29 – 1/31, 9:00am 3:00pm, there will be daytime Shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system.

Humphreys County – I-40

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

Daily, 1/29-1/31, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime Shoulder closures to install cable barrier post and cable for the new cable barrier system.

Robertson County – I-65

Milling and paving – pothole repairs

Continuous through 1/26, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB near MM 116 for milling and paving.

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am: there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

1/28, 4:00am – 8:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks in both directions at MM 120 for utility relocations.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Montgomery County – I-24

Milling and Paving

1/29 – 1/31, 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closure for milling and paving on I-24. One lane of traffic to remain open at all times. MM 8-11

Humphreys County – I-65

Inspection of Tennessee River Bridge

1/29 & 1/31, 9:00am – 11:00am, Bridge Inspection on the Tennessee River Bridge will require one lane of traffic to be closed

Davidson County

Bridge Inspection

LOOK AHEAD: 2/3, 7:00am – 3:00pm MM 85-87, NB lane 3 and shoulder closure

LOOK AHEAD: 2/4, 7:00am – 3:00pm MM 85-87, SB lane 3 and shoulder closure

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.