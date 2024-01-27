Slash Your Heating Bill with These Simple Tips

Mount Laurel, NJ – There’s good news for the 46% of U.S. households who heat their homes with natural gas this winter: it’s expected to cost 7.8% less this year than last year. Heating with electricity or oil, however, will likely cost more.

Saving on Energy

Fortunately, there are ways everyone can save. The HVAC system is one of the biggest sources of a house’s energy consumption. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, families can cut their energy bill by 20-30% simply by doing proper equipment maintenance. Air duct cleaning is a way to save big money on energy bills.

Indoor air contains unseen pollutants: dust, dander, pollen, mold, chemicals, and more. Your heating and cooling system circulates the contaminated air through the air duct pathways and it can build up in the ductwork and on other components.

Dirty HVAC systems­—especially dirty coils—use up to 30% more energy, resulting in higher utility bills.

The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) recommends a professional cleaning the entire HVAC system.

One way to make sure you get a qualified contractor to do the job right is to search the NADCA online directory for a nearby member employing technicians with advanced training and certification in HVAC system cleaning.

Learn More

For further facts and tips visit www.breathingclean.com.