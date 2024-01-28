Ashleigh Travis for Judge

Clarksville, TN – Judge Ashleigh Travis, Circuit Court Judge for Tennessee’s 19th Judicial District, recently hosted a campaign kickoff event at The Ruby Cora. Many of her supporters were on hand, enjoying light hors-d’oeuvres and music by DJ Joe Padula.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Travis in September 2023. Judge Katy Olita introduced Travis to the audience with heartfelt remarks about her character and intellect. Travis talked about her background, her family, and her reasons for serving.

“I applied for the position of Child Support Magistrate in January 2019 because I knew I could do well for my community and the children of my community,” Travis said. “When this position came up, I knew it was the direction I wanted to go in. I thank you all for your support. I ask for your vote on March 5th within the primary, and I would be honored to continue to serve Montgomery and Robertson County in this role.”

