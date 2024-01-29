5 Tennessee Vols Basketball faces South Carolina at Food City Center, Tuesday

#5 Tennessee (15-4 | 5-1 SEC) vs. South Carolina (17-3 | 5-2 SEC)

Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 | 5:30pm CT/6:30pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – The fifth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team returns home to take on South Carolina Tuesday night at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 5:30pm CT.

Fans can catch Tuesday’s game between the Vols (15-4, 5-1 SEC) and Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2 SEC) on SEC Network. Tom Hart (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (reporter) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

Tennessee roared back from a nine-point deficit late in the first half to defeat Vanderbilt, 75-62, Saturday night at Memorial Gymnasium. Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht scored a game-best 32 points, his third time reaching that number in a four-game span, to lead fifth-ranked Tennessee to its 12th win over the in-state foe Commodores in the teams’ last 13 matchups.

The Matchup

The average margin of victory for the Volunteers in their five-game series winning streak is 29.4 ppg, with each decision by 20-plus.

Tennessee is 10-1 in its last 11 matchups with South Carolina, a stretch that dates back to 1/20/18. During that 11-game span, the Volunteers have been ranked nine times, posting a 9-0 record in those contests.

The Volunteers won both games last year against South Carolina by 40-plus points. They first claimed an 85-42 road victory on 1/7/23, with the 43-point margin the largest in series history. UT followed that with an 85-45 home decision on 2/25/23. In total, the Vols outscored the Gamecocks by 83 points on the season, 170-87.

South Carolina was picked No. 14 in the SEC preseason poll after going 11-21 (4-14) last year, but already has six more total victories and one more SEC win than it had in all of 2022-23.

Junior guard Meechie Johnson, a member of the Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List, leads the Gamecocks in scoring at 15.7 ppg.

News and Notes

South Carolina is Tennessee’s second foe this season that is atop the AP’s “receiving votes” section, placing No. 26 in the polling, joining Wisconsin (11/10/23).

UT is 5-1 in SEC play for the second straight season. Per Elias Sports Bureau, this is the sixth time UT has achieved that feat, including the first since 1975-76 (10-1) and 1976-77 (10-0). The other times it happened were 1966-68, 1947-49, 1944-46 and 1941-43.

The Volunteers are in the AP top five for the third consecutive week. This is the third time in program history they have achieved that feat, joining an 11- week stretch in 2018-19 and a six- week span in 2007-08.

Tennessee, per KenPom, has played the sixth-hardest strength of schedule in the country. It also has the sixth-best strength of record in the nation, per ESPN.

Over the last two games, Jordan Gainey (25) and Santiago Vescovi (22) have combined for 47 points. In UT’s first four SEC contests, Gainey (three) and Vescovi (21) had 24 total points.

Dominant DK

Dalton Knecht, the SEC’s active career PPG leader (15.47), has 160 points in the last five games, the first such stretch by a Power Six player since Marquette’s Markus Howard in Jan. 2020 and the only one by an SEC player in at least the last 19 years (2005-24).

Knecht is averaging 17.6 points per half over the last nine frames, with 158 total in that span. He had 11-plus in eight of the nine, 16-plus in seven and 20-plus in four.

Per Elias Sports Bureau, the last Power Six player with 32-plus points thrice in a four-game stretch prior to Knecht was Iowa’s Luka Garza from Nov. 27- Dec. 10, 2020, while the last SEC player to to achieve the feat was Tennessee’s Chris Lofton from Dec. 6-23, 2006.

Knecht is just the fifth SEC player in the last 14 years (2010-24) with four 32-point games in a single season, alongside Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. (five in 2021-22), Arkansas’ Mason Jones (seven in 2019-20), Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree (2019-20) and Kentucky’s Malik Monk (2016-17).

Quality Company

Tennessee, Arizona, Kansas, and Purdue are the only four teams to earn an AP top-five ranking in each of the past three seasons (2021-24).

Also, Tennessee, Baylor, Houston and Kansas are the only four schools ranked in the AP top six each of the past four years (2020-24).



UT is one of only six teams to reach the AP Top Six in four of the last six seasons (2018-24), joining Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas (all six), and Kentucky. Those are six of the only 10 schools in the AP top five in at least four of the past six years, alongside Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Virginia.



The Vols are one of only 12 teams to earn an AP top- two ranking in at least two of the past six seasons. The others are Arizona, Baylor (three), Connecticut, Duke (four), Gonzaga (five), Kansas (four), Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, UCLA and Virginia.

Racking Up Ranked Victories

Over the past four seasons (2020-24), Tennessee leads all SEC teams in AP top-25 wins with 17, good for co-seventh nationally. It is also tied for with Arkansas for first among SEC schools in AP top-10 victories with seven, placing co-seventh nationally. UT’s five AP top-five wins in that span pace the SEC and are tied for the most of any team in America.

The seven AP top-10 triumphs during that time are: #1 Alabama (2/15/23), #3 Kansas (11/25/22), #3 Auburn (2/26/22), #4 Kentucky (2/15/22), #5 Kentucky (3/12/22), #6 Arizona (12/22/21) and #10 Texas (1/28/23).

Over the last four seasons (2020-24), Tennessee has played a league-high 31 games against AP Top 25 opponents, going 17-14 (.548). The Vols are the only SEC team, regardless of number of games, with a winning record against ranked foes during that span, while Alabama is second at 14-16 (.467).

Tennessee (31), Alabama (30), Arkansas (30), and Missouri (26) are the only SEC teams to play over 25 ranked foes since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Winning Ways

Over the last seven seasons, dating back to the start of the 2017-18 campaign, Tennessee paces all SEC teams in postseason wins (15), while co-leading the league both in total victories (159) and winning percentage (.723). In that span, the Vols have claimed a pair of SEC championships, winning the regular season in 2018 and the tournament in 2022.

In that same seven-year stretch, the Vols are one of only three SEC schools with an overall winning percentage over .700, alongside Auburn (.723) and Kentucky (.705). No other SEC team is at even .650.

In SEC play over the same seven-year period, Tennessee (77-36; .681) is second in the league in both victories and winning percentage, trailing just Kentucky (79-35; .693). Only Auburn (73-42; .635) and Alabama (71-44; .617) also have 70-plus wins.

Over the last three seasons only (2021-24), UT has an overall record of 67-23 (.744). That is good for the most victories and the best winning percentage of any SEC team in that span.

INAM: “It’s Not About Me”

The UT Volunteers have posted 20-plus assists seven times this season, including in six of the past 11 contests. They have 25-plus twice this season, with a high of 27 against George Mason (12/5/23).

Tennessee has a 61.3 percent assist rate that ranks No. 16 nationally, per KenPom, through 1/28/24.

Last season, Tennessee placed second nationally, per KenPom, with a 66.2 percent assist rate. It also logged a 64.9 percent mark in SEC play.

Poll Presence

Tennessee has played 186 games as a ranked team in the AP Poll under Rick Barnes, posting a stellar 139-47 (.747) record. Over 65.0 percent of the Volunteers’ games since Barnes arrived in 2015-16 have come with the team ranked in the AP Poll.

Furthermore, UT owns a 118-42 (.738) record while ranked in the AP top 20 during Barnes’ tenure, an 87-29 (.750) mark while in the top 15, a 67-20 (.770) ledger while in the top 10, a 29-8 (.784) tally while in the top five, a 17-2 (.895) record while in the top three and a 7-1 (.875) mark while at No. 1.

The Vols are 23-20 (.535) in top-25 matchups under Barnes, including 17-13 (.567) with both teams in the top 20, 9-7 (.562) with both in the top 15 and 6-5 (.545) with both in the top 10.­­­­­­­­­­