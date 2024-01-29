Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts launches Free Painting Workshops for Adults

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville community can now participate in free painting workshops thanks to a partnership between the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Community School of the Arts (CSA) and the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

Support for the workshops comes from a $15,000 Google Data Center Grant awarded to help the CSA provide accessible art experiences. Throughout 2024, the CSA and Customs House Museum will host mixed-media painting workshops led by local artist Sarah Spillers. The free classes are available for adults on the third Sunday of each month.

“The goal for these workshops and what the grant aims to achieve is to reach out to the community and to those who may not be able to afford classes,” Spillers said.

“I think it’s important to know how to express yourself, and when you become an adult, it’s hard to find ways to carry out your creativity. There are a lot more resources on how to paint for younger age groups, but I think it’s important for adults to have access to this so they can express themselves too,” stated Spillers.



Dozens of participants did just that during the series’ first painting workshop on Jan. 21, including Kathleen Silva, the Customs House Museum’s education associate. She said the workshops are an important way for the facility to diversify its programming.

“A lot of times, we focus either on children or on people who are [trained] artists,” she said. “But this is truly for everybody, and Sarah makes it so easy to follow, understand and get enjoyment out of the process.”

Silva signed up for the workshop with her daughter Ann Jarvis, who painted a scenic illustration of the place where she and her husband first met as a Valentine’s Day gift.

“I enjoyed the mother-daughter bonding experience and just having a good time being creative,” Jarvis said. “Being able to learn different painting techniques and using them on a canvas to make something pretty … it was a lot of fun, and we definitely want to come back.”

Spiller said she was excited to see the level of interest in the workshops, especially among beginner artists.

“I’ve seen a large confidence boost in those who have joined the class,” she said. A lot of people came in very timid, but once they started painting, they became more confident in how to express themselves and use new materials.”

CSA is currently working to fund additional art experiences through the Google Data Center Grant, which will support the program’s mission to provide high-quality arts education and foster a creative community.

“Often, I get told that people didn’t know the Community School exists,” said CSA Coordinator Kevin Bradley Loveland Jr. “Being able to offer [these] arts experiences in the community has the potential to create more visibility for the CSA.”

Those interested in learning more about upcoming workshops can follow the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Facebook or visit https://customshousemuseum.org. Participants can expect seasonally themed projects each month and the chance to learn several new skills and techniques. Registration for next month’s event is available here.