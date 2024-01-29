Celebrate Black History Month with Cumberland Winds’ “Monuments to Courage” Concert at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – If you have not yet made your reservations, there’s still time to join Clarksville’s own Cumberland Winds for a special Black History Month celebration in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, February 2nd, 2024, at 7:00pm.

In this fourth annual program, Monuments to Courage, Cumberland Winds will recognize Clarksville and Montgomery County’s progress toward honoring heroic figures in our past.

Between fascinating tales illustrating the African American Legacy Trail, Mt. Olive Cemetery, the statue dedicated to U.S. Colored Troops, and more, members of Cumberland Winds will perform music by African American composers, including Clarksville-born Clarence Cameron White, in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Join us for an inspiring evening featuring these talented musicians in our community!

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area.

The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults. The musical groups that make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.