Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 29th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 29th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Huckleberry is an adult male Great Pyrenees/St. Bernard mix. Huck is a large dog. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Sadly, he was found as a stray, roaming around.

He is a very sweet boy who loves playing outside. A large yard and lots of toys would be ideal. Long walks and lots of adventures would make Huckleberry very happy. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Crockett is an adult male Domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter-trained, and neutered so he can go home the same day. He will make a great companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Tropicana is a lovely female Domestic shorthair/Tabby mix cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She does well with dogs, cats and children. She is very quiet and gentle and would do best in a quieter home and absolutely loves attention.

Tropicana can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dakota is a 2-year-old Calico girl. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, has been dewormed, and is on flea medication and FeLV/FIV neg. This little bossy pants needs to be the only cat in the home as she is very vocal and tends to scream and screech at the other cats.

She is the queen and deserves her very own family and to be the center of attention! If you are looking for the perfect diva who will give you endless love and affection, look no further!



For more information and application, contact Susan (CATS) at 931.305.8212, text, or leave a message through their Facebook page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Freddie is a young male Hound-type mix. He is neutered, fully vetted and keeps his kennel very clean. He is good with kids but does have some energy so he might be a lot for littles but with supervision he should be fine and does well with other dogs.

He would love an active family who will take him hiking, jogging and help burn off that energy. A fenced yard would be ideal and plenty of activities to keep him busy! Freddie would do well with agility type activities and things to keep him challenged.

This boy has so much to offer and has been waiting patiently for a long time to find his forever family. He deserves a loving home and plenty of attention.

If you would love to add Freddie to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a very handsome 2-year-old male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, crate/house trained and neutered. Loki needs to be kenneled when he is left alone due to some separation anxiety. He will do best in a home with someone who is able to exercise several times a day. He does need a 6 foot privacy fence yard.

He does well with smaller kiddos but doesn’t realize his strength or size so he could knock them over. Does well with other dogs but probably no cats. Loki needs a family willing to give him time, love and patience to really shine!

Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Daisy is a sweet 1 year old Yorkipoo. She is fully vetted, spayed, and kennel trained. She loves playing with other puppies and dogs and would do fine with children. She will potty when you put her outside but will use potty pads indoors while working on her house training. She is a bit shy at first but once she warms up she is a little love bug.

You can find Daisy and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Gene Kelly! He is an adorable 3-month-old male Lab/possible Dane mix. This boy has some very long legs!! He is fully vetted and dewormed with age-appropriate vaccinations. Cats are unknown at this time but he loves to play with the other puppies! He would be fine with children but remember puppies do have a lot of energy!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Stormy. This sweetheart is a senior girl, roughly 12 years old and is looking for her retirement, senior home. She is a long-haired, dilute calico with the best temperament. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. She loves sleeping and being held and enjoys being brushed and cuddled.

Stormy eats a wet food diet and occasionally bits of dry food as snacks. She needs a quiet home, no dogs or children and possibly an older cat for company. She is very healthy for her age and just wants a warm bed and a loving family.



To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Matt Dillion & Miss Kitty are a pair of bonded Beagles. Sadly, these 2 were possibly heavily bred and then dumped at a recycling station. Once in rescue, they are starting to warm up and are friendly, gentle, smart, funny, curious, and couch potatoes living a safer life.

They are fully vetted and scheduled next week for spaying/neutering. They are good with other dogs and children and seem fine with goats and chickens as well! These 2 deserve a loving home and family who will shower them with love and affection.

If you would like to be part of their journey and can be that special person for them and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Gracey Hope is a one-year-old Anatolian Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed, microchipped, dewormed, HW tested and on HW & Flea and tick prevention all before adoption. She is doing well with house training.

She is good with children, cats and other dogs. Her adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/gracey or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Andy is a young miniature pinscher/terrier mix. He is house/crate trained, fully vetted and neutered. Andy loves to snuggle and loves wearing his sweaters and jackets! He is a little nervous when meeting new people but warms up quickly.

Great with other dogs and cats. He will do best with children 7 and older. Andy will be a wonderful addition to any family!

If you want more information on Andy and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com