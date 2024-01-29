Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 29th-February 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of cloud cover, fleeting sunshine, and mild temperatures. The weather will be mostly cloudy and cool for the first half of the week, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.

Expect a mostly cloudy start to the week, with Monday’s daytime high reaching 44 degrees. As evening sets in, the cloud cover persists, keeping temperatures relatively mild, around 31 degrees. A south wind at 5 mph during the night hints at a subtle shift.

Tuesday introduces a subtle change with partly sunny skies and a daytime high of 53 degrees. The south wind, initially at 10 mph, gradually shifts westward in the afternoon.

Tuesday night maintains mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures settling around 34 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

A mix of sun and clouds comes in on Wednesday, offering a high near 45. The north-northwest wind at around 10 mph adds a brisk touch.

As night falls, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to around 30 degrees. The north-northwest wind softens, turning south-southwest after midnight.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day, boasting a high near 53. A southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph accompanies the pleasant weather.

The sky turns partly cloudy Thursday night, with a low of around 36. The southwest wind continues around 5 mph.

Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can anticipate a week of weather variety, from cloudy beginnings to sunnier days. As temperatures hover in the mild range, it’s a good time to enjoy the outdoors while staying prepared for the changing weather.