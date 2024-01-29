Tennessee Department of Revenue announces Deadline Extensions, Sales Tax Refunds are Available to December Storm Victims

Nashville, TN – Tax relief is available to businesses and homeowners affected by the severe weather on December 9th, 2023, in Tennessee.

Tax Deadline Extensions

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is extending the franchise and excise tax filing and payment deadlines to June 17th, 2024, for businesses impacted by the December 2023 storms.

This extension will automatically apply to any businesses in the designated disaster area, which currently includes Davidson County, Dickson County, Montgomery County, and Sumner County, but taxpayers located in areas later designated as disaster areas will automatically receive the same filing and payment extension.

The department will approve, on a case-by-case basis, extensions for other types of taxes for taxpayers impacted by these storms. Requests should include the business name, entity ID or Tennessee account number, business location, and a brief description of the loss. Affected taxpayers may email requests to Revenue.DisasterExtension@tn.gov.

More information is available in this important notice.

Sales Tax Refunds on Home Appliances, Furniture, and Building Supplies

In addition, Tennessee residents impacted by these storms are potentially eligible for sales tax refunds on home appliances, home furniture, and home-building supplies.

To be eligible for this refund, residents must be receiving financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the repair, replacement, or construction of their primary home that was damaged or destroyed in the natural disaster.

To receive a refund, the taxpayer must file a claim with the Department of Revenue. Taxpayers may file a claim up to a year from the date on the FEMA decision letter. Here is what to know when filing a claim:

Eligible items are major appliances purchased for $3,200 or less, residential furniture purchased for $3,200 or less, and residential building supplies purchased for $500 or less. The maximum amount of refund available to any one residence is $2,500.

A person may only file ONE claim for a primary residence. The claim should include all Tennessee sales and use tax paid, up to $2,500, to all retailers for any eligible items. Receipts and invoices should be compiled and tracked so that all eligible items purchased after the date of the disaster from all retailers can be submitted at the same time.

For a step-by-step guide on filing a sales tax refund claim, and for answers to frequently asked questions, visit this website.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue can offer this sales tax relief under legislation enacted in 2010, following the devastating flooding in middle Tennessee. It has been available since then to Tennessee residents impacted by natural disasters, such as the 2016 wildfires in eastern Tennessee, the 2020 tornadoes in middle Tennessee and Chattanooga, and multiple flooding events that prompted federal aid.

