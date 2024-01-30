Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Seeks Road Win Against Jacksonville

Austin Peay (10-12 | 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville (10-11 | 1-6 ASUN)

Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 | 6:00pm CT

Jacksonville, FL | Swisher Gym

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team concludes its final extended road trip of the season with a 6:00pm CT, Wednesday Atlantic Sun Conference matchup against Jacksonville at the Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay (10-12, 3-4 ASUN) looks to earn its first road trip win against Jacksonville (10-11, 1-6 ASUN) after dropping back-to-back close decisions at Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast to begin the trip.

DeMarcus Sharp has proved to be one of the best players in Division I, as he ranks top five in the ASUN in points (17.8, second in ASUN, 42nd nationally), rebounds (7.2, fifth in ASUN), 4.8 assists (4.8, third in ASUN, 60th nationally), steals (50 total, first in ASUN, 11th nationally), minutes (37:35, first in ASUN, sixth nationally), field goals made (169, first in ASUN, second nationally) and field goals attempted (382, first in ASUN, third nationally). He is the only player in Division I basketball to rank top in his respective conference in each of those categories.

Sharp is joined in the backcourt by one of the nation’s top three-point scorers in Ja’Monta Black, whose 71 three-pointers are top 15 in a single season in program history. Black’s 351 career three-pointers also are the fifth-most by active players in Division I this season.

Wednesday’s meeting with the Dolphins marks the fourth time the two teams have met in program history and second as ASUN foes. The Dolphins have won the last two meetings. Still, the APSU Govs won the lone postseason appearance between the two, coming in a 77-75 victory in the 1973 NCAA Tournament – one of APSU’s two NCAA Tournament victories in program history.

The Dolphins sit at the bottom of the ASUN standings with a 1-6 mark in league play thus far, but have been a formidable foe at home, with their 7-1 home record tied with APSU and Lipscomb for the best marks in the league.



The Dolphins lead the ASUN with 8.2 steals per game, while their 21.7 free throw attempts, +3.0 rebound margin, and 13.14 turnovers forced per game rank second in the conference.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University enters its 23rd game of the season 10-12 overall, 3-4 in ASUN play, 2-10 in true road games, 1-1 in games played on Wednesday.

Jacksonville enters its 22nd game of the season 10-11 overall, 1-6 in ASUN play, 7-1 inside Swisher Gymnasium, and 1-1 in games played on Wednesday.

DeMarcus Sharp highlights the Governors’ 2023-24 squad, and leads the team with 17.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 106 assists, 50 steals, 169 made field goals, and 382 attempted field goals.

Robert McCray V leads Jacksonville with 16.8 points per game and is a two-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week, which are the second-most by an ASUN student-athlete, trailing only Sharp’s four selections.

Austin Peay State University is 1-2 all-time against the Dolphins, but one the only postseason meeting in a 77-75 NCAA Tournament victory in 1973.

A Deeper Meaning

What a Win Would Mean… Austin Peay State University’s second all-time win against the Dolphins and second against them in Jacksonville… First win in Florida since defeating Albany in the 2022 Sunshine Slam, November 21st, 2023… APSU Govs end three-game losing streak and three-game skid in the state of Florida… Govs improve to 4-4 in ASUN play… Govs improve to 11-12 on the season… The APSU Govs improved to 2-1 on Wednesday this season.

What a Loss Would Mean… It’s the second three-game losing streak of the season and the first in ASUN play… Govs fall to 6-6 following a loss this season and 3-3 on a losing streak.

Last Time Out

Last Time Against Jacksonville… Austin Peay State University dropped a 60-56 decision to Jacksonville on February 16th, 2023, in the Winfield Dunn Center. The Govs trailed by as many as 20 points but were unable to complete the comeback and dropped the penultimate game ever played in the Winfield Dunn Center by either team.

Last Win Against Jacksonville… Austin Peay State University claimed its first-ever NCAA Tournament win in the first-ever meeting with the Dolphins during a 77-75 victory against them on March 10th, 1973. Fly Williams led Austin Peay State University in scoring – as he did in all four of his NCAA Tournament games – with 26 points.

Milestone Markers

DeMarcus Sharp’s 106 assists are 32 away from entering the top 10 for a single season in program history.

DeMarcus Sharp needs 10 steals to enter the top 8 all-time for a single season.

DeMarcus Sharp is nine points away from 400 this season.

Ja’Monta Black needs four three-pointers to enter the top 10 in program history.

Dezi Jones is three points away from 1,000 in his Division I career, and as many three-pointers from 150 in his Division I career as well.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2023-24 season, follow the APSU men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB), on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.