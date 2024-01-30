Clarksville Street Department is repairing potholes inside City Limits

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department is working this week to repair City streets after rounds of freezing and thawing weather have caused an abundance of potholes.

This work in the City limits is one part of a broader effort across the region to repair highways and roads that fall under various state and local jurisdictions.

To maximize customer service and expedite repairs, please approximately identify pothole locations when notifying the appropriate state or local agency.

For local roads inside the Clarksville city limits, please notify the Clarksville Street Department. A good way to submit a pothole repair request is through the “See, Click, Fix” function on the City website here or by logging into www.cityofclarksville.com and clicking on the home page button to “Report A Concern.”

Any damage along state routes should be brought to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) attention. To report a pothole for repair on a state highway, you can call the TDOT Road Repair Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX (836.8349).

Key thoroughfares under TDOT’s jurisdiction inside Clarksville and Montgomery County include Interstate 24; Wilma Rudolph Boulevard; Fort Campbell Boulevard; Madison Street; Tiny Town Road; Trenton Road; Rossview Road; State Highway 12; State Highway 48/13; Martin Luther King, Jr., Parkway; U.S. Highway 79; State Highway 374; and U.S. Highway 41A, and the 41A Bypass.