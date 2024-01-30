34 F
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Erinne Hester Campaign Kickoff

Bryce, Erinne, Hayden and Ethan Hester
Bryce, Erinne, Hayden and Ethan Hester

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Erinne Hester kicked off her campaign for re-election as Montgomery County Assessor of Property with an event Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

The room was filled with supporters. Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins introduced Hester, “ When Erinne urged me to run for Trustee, she said, ‘We need people who are qualified, considerate, upright and God-fearing.’ I say to you, Erinne is all those things. So, let’s keep Erinne Hester.”

“As I look around this room, it is equally overwhelming and humbling, the support I see here,” Hester said. “Thank you so much for coming. I want to thank my family and my team for making me a better leader. And thank you all for your support.”

