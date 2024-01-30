Erinne Hester Campaign Kickoff

Clarksville, TN – Erinne Hester kicked off her campaign for re-election as Montgomery County Assessor of Property with an event Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

The room was filled with supporters. Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins introduced Hester, “We need people who are qualified, considerate, upright and God-fearing. I say to you, Erinne is all those things. So, let’s keep Erinne Hester.”

“As I look around this room, it is equally overwhelming and humbling, the support I see here,” Hester said. “Thank you so much for coming. I want to thank my family and my team for making me a better leader. And thank you all for your support.”

