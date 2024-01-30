Montgomery Central High School selects Wyatt Page as new Head Football Coach

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery Central High School has announced the appointment of Wyatt Page as the new Head Football Coach for Montgomery Central High School Indians. Coach Page is originally from Dickson, TN, where he played football at Creek Wood High School.

After graduation, Coach Page was an offensive lineman for five seasons at Cumberland University. During his time at Cumberland, Coach Page started 34 games at left tackle, was twice named a team captain, and was a member of the Academic All Mid-South Conference Team.

Since his time as a player, Coach Page has been a member of the Sycamore High School Football staff. In 2023, Coach Page was named the Region 6-AAA Assistant Coach of the Year while leading what would be the highest-scoring offense in school history.

Coach Page had the following to say about the new position: “I would like to thank the administration of Montgomery Central High School for this opportunity. My wife Alllie, my son Jett, and I are very excited to be a part of the Montgomery Central family. I am dedicated to building a program based on hard work, discipline, and academics and being a great representation of the Cunningham community. It’s Time to get to work. Looking forward to meeting you all soon.”

Montgomery County Central High School’s Athletic Director, Jason Greene, said, “We had a wide variety of interest in this position. We narrowed the large pool of resumes we received and interviewed who we felt were the top candidates for the position. Ultimately, the team felt that Coach Page was the best fit for the position based on his playing and coaching experience, vision for both the athletic and academic aspects of the team and overall enthusiasm for the future of our program. We are excited to see what our team can do under his direction.”