APSU Women’s Basketball Takes on Kennesaw State in Thursday Road Game

Austin Peay (9-12 | 2-5 ASUN) at Kennesaw State (8-12 | 4-3 ASUN)

Thursday, February 1st, 2024 | 4:00pm

Kennesaw, GA | KSU Convocation Center | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hits the road for a Thursday 4:00pm CT game against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Kennesaw State at the KSU Convocation Center, in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Austin Peay State University enters Thursday’s contest after taking a 65-54 loss to Florida Gulf Coast last Saturday. La’Nya Foster led the APSU Govs with her 17 point, 6 rebound performance. Anala Nelson and Shamarre Hale also scored in double figures with 14 and 11 respectively.

Despite the loss, the Governors outscored the Eagles 42-26 in the paint and shot 44.8 from the field compared to the Eagles 42.5 percent.



Kennesaw State is coming off a 67-60 loss to Central Arkansas at home last Saturday. Prencis Harden led the Owls with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and five steals. Carly Hooks picked up six assists with Laura Toffali leading with two three pointers.



This will be the seventh meeting between Austin Peay and Kennesaw State, with the series being tied 3-3.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (TBD)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has won 46 games during her career as the Governors head coach. She needs just one more victory for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with their 44.6 field-goal percentage and with their 3.7 blocks per game.

Shamarre Hale is first in the ASUN with 148 rebounds. She is third with 7.4 rebounds per game, 25 blocks, and 1.25 blocks per game.

Anala Nelson has started in 50 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson ranks third in the conference with 79 assists and with 3.8 assists per game.

Cur’Tiera Haywood earned her 1,000th career point during the January 25th game against Stetson. The graduate transfer leads the Govs with 29 three-pointers.

The two teams’ last meeting was on January 14th, 2023, as the APSU Govs won 65-59 at the Winfield Dunn Center.

About the Kennesaw State Owls

Their Head Coach: Octavia Blue is in her third season leading the Kennesaw State Owls. She is 32-46 in her time with the Owls and has a 22-15 record at home.

2023-24 Record: 8-12, 4-3 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 15-16, 10-8 ASUN

Last Season Result: Lost to Liberty, 91-70, in the quarterfinals of the ASUN Tournament.

Notable Returner: Prencis Harden returns for her junior season at Kennesaw State after averaging 5.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Her 2022-23 season high of 24 points came in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals against Liberty on March 5th. In the 2023-24 season, Harden averages 14.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Her season-high 25 points came against Coastal Georgia on December 2nd.

Notable Newcomer: Trynce Taylor enters her first year with the Owls after prepping at St. Francis High School. Taylor averages 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Her career high of 19 points came at Mississippi State on December 11th.