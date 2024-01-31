Austin Peay State University’s New Gallery open for First Thursday Art Walk February 1st

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s free contemporary art gallery, The New Gallery, located on the campus of Austin Peay State University (APSU), is opening its doors as part of Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on February 1st.

Visitors can admire artwork showcased in the student galleries and throughout the hallways adorned with the University’s art collection.

The current exhibition, Faculty Triennial ‘24, showcases works by several Department of Art + Design faculty members.

“All of our professors are also professional artists who exhibit their work in galleries and museums all over the globe, so The New Gallery hosts this exhibition every three years to give the students and community an opportunity to view their work together in one space,” said Michael Dickins, curator and director of The New Gallery. “This exhibition reflects the talent, craftsmanship, and dialogue that we also expect of our students and represents the variety of media that we teach here at APSU.”

The exhibit has been accessible since January 16th, but the Clarksville community is invited to attend the reception beginning on Thursday, February 1st at 5:30pm to meet some of the professors and enjoy light refreshments.

Faculty presenting work in this exhibition include Amir Aghareb, Alex Blau, Rachel Bush, Paul Collins, Chalet Comellas, Nicki Davis, McLean Fahnestock, Patrick Gosnell, Dennis Harper, Barry R. Jones, Wansoo Kim, Amanda Morgado, Tony Morris, Michael Poindexter, Scott Raymond, Billy Renkl, Yun Shin, Jennifer Snyder, Patrick Vincent and Ripley Whiteside.

If you can’t make the First Thursday Art Walk on February 1st, Faculty Triennial ‘24 will also be open on February 2nd from 9:00am – 4:00pm.

Apart from this showcase, there will be an exhibition featuring artwork by both college and high school students.

Focus Fest ‘24

Focus Fest ‘24 is an exciting event where APSU Art + Design students have submitted proposals and been chosen to host individual solo presentations throughout the Art + Design Building on February 1st.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System High School Art Show

The Barbara Beach Student Gallery, located on the second level of the Austin Peay State University Art + Design Building, is currently hosting an exhibition featuring artwork created by students from the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS).

The showcase opened with a reception on Monday, January 29th, and will continue to run until February 9th.

Parking

The New Gallery is located at 15 Henry Street in Clarksville. Parking is available behind the Music/Mass Communication Building off Marion Street and Eighth Street in lots 7A and 7B. From there, walk down Eighth Street to the three-way intersection of Jackson Alley to find the APSU Art+Design Building, which houses The New Gallery.

The New Gallery

The New Gallery features three to five curated exhibitions and one juried student exhibition per academic year. The exhibitions and all corresponding programming are free and open to the public, thanks to support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA).

Gallery hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00am – 4:00pm and Saturday from 10:00am – 2:00pm, and follow Austin Peay State University’s academic calendar and inclement weather policy. Curator-guided tours of exhibitions are available on request.

For more information on this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu. To learn about future events and exhibits, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery/.