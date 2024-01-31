Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Nurses contribute to Army Nurse Corps 123 years of Excellence, Healing with Compassion

Fort Campbell, KY – The Army Nurse Corps remains strong and continues excellence in providing service with distinction and healing with compassion.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Deputy Commander for Nursing Col. Richard Clark believes this year’s Army Nurse Corps Anniversary theme, “123 years of serving with distinction and healing with compassion,” highlights the role Army Nurse Corps has played throughout its history to care for our nation’s heroes and their families.

“Army nurses are always ready to lead and make a difference for those in need, who are sometimes in their most vulnerable state,” said Clark.

To Clark, who has been a nurse for over 24 years and whose mother was also an Army Nurse Corps Officer, healing and compassion remains a theme he continuously offers to the nurses he leads.

“Nurses advocate for those that cannot advocate for themselves focusing not just on their illness or injury, but on them as a whole, their current situation, their support system, and their community,” said Clark.

Although Jim Nix, Deputy to the Commander for Quality and Safety at BACH, did not originally plan a career in nursing after graduating high school, he is grateful his path led him into such a multifaceted career in joining and retiring from the Army. With his last duty station at Blanchfield, he still recalls the first day arriving at BACH in uniform 19 years earlier.

“When I walked in the door at Blanchfield, I quickly decided that this is a great place to be and with our hospital being named after Florence Blanchfield, she was truly a trailblazer. Here at Blanchfield, we use innovative practice to trailblaze new pathways as we take care of patients and ensure quality and safe outcomes for our patients,” said Nix.

Since the time first arriving, Nix remains excited to serve with the award recognizing team.

“Here at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital we have truly a collaborative practice environment where our nurses work right alongside of our physicians and our specialists. Most recently we were awarded the Meritorious award by the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program from the American College of Surgeons. This award came by our nurses and our physicians working side-by-side, looking for process adherence, and the best practices for improving surgical outcomes for our patients undergoing total hip surgeries, major invasive surgeries, general surgery, and GYN surgery. We also maintain a complete accreditation with the Joint Commission, who is the foremost authority on healthcare safety and compliance,” said Nix.

Enlisted personnel add great value to the Army Nurse Corps today.

Spc. Richard Black, a 68C in the Army and more commonly known as a licensed practical nurse for BACH’s Women’s Health department, was undecided in his career field until reviewing possible opportunities with an Army recruiter. His interest in science led him to choose nursing, and ever since, he has been satisfied with his decision.

“I found it to be extremely rewarding and we really are the frontline caretakers of just about every group in society,” said Black.

Sgt. Jillian Yim, also a licensed practical nurse in the Women’s Health department, knew she wanted to help people and join the Army. When Army recruiters shared possible military occupational specialty opportunities with her, nursing was an easy choice.

“It’s been fulfilling and rewarding and it’s cool to meet the different people, the different patients that you see from all over the world, especially being in the Army where we can meet anywhere,” said Yim.

Nursing leaders also remain satisfied with their choice to become an Army nurse. Their enthusiasm for their career helps inspire new or young nurses, whom they help welcome to the BACH team monthly and oftentimes daily.

“I like being out on the front lines with people and educating and having a lot of fun with the Soldiers,” said Maj. Danielle Miles, BACH public health nurse.

“My advice to new nurses is to be kind, treat the patients the way you want to be treated. Be kind to other nurses, work really hard, have fun, and the sky is the limit. You can be any type of nurse you want to be in the Army. Leaders in the Army will back you and allow you to grow and progress in the nursing field,” said Miles.

Maj. Ruby Cannon, the head nurse for BACH’s primary care department, follows in her father’s footsteps by joining the Army, whose 20 years of service inspired her to become part of the Army Nurse Corps.

For Cannon, having the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives motivates her in her Army nursing career.

“It is really a privilege to be taking care and helping others when they are going through health challenges, where they may feel vulnerable or scared or uncertain about their future,” said Cannon.



Cannon shares advice to aspiring nurses in the career field today, “I recommend cultivating that empathy and remembering your why and staying knowledgeable and adaptable in knowing that the opportunities are plentiful in the nursing career. In a profession that requires you to give so much of yourself and to others, you must prioritize selfcare and when you do those things, it allows you to sustain a fulfilling and impactful career.”



Spc. Black is honored to be part of the Blanchfield team.



“It means a lot, honestly. It’s the foundation of the Nurse Corps and Blanchfield, one of the first hospital’s named after a regular commissioned Army nurse, said Black.”