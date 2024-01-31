Montgomery County residents have until February 5th to register to vote for Presidential Preference, County Primaries

Montgomery County – Montgomery County residents must register to vote by February 5th, 2024, to cast their ballots in the March 5th Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Elections. The Montgomery County Election Commission office will be open on Saturday, February 3rd from 9:00am to Noon to assist voters needing to vote or updated their registration.

“If Montgomery County voters have not already registered, we encourage all eligible residents to do so,” said Elizabeth Black, Administrator of Elections for Montgomery County. “Registering to vote and casting your ballot ensures your voice will be heard.”

Early voting begins February 14th and runs through February 27th, 2024. The deadline to request Absentee Ballots has also been set for February 27th, 2024. Tennesseans can register to vote, view a sample ballot, determine polling locations, see voter ID requirements, and see important election dates — including the start of the early voting period- by downloading the GoVoteTN app.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or ensure their registration is up to date before the deadline,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It is important for all of us to make our voice heard at the polls and with our convenient online voter registration system, you can safely register in minutes.”

Paper voter registration applications are also available to download on GoVoteTN.gov or at the Montgomery County Election Commission office. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to the Montgomery County Election Commission or submitted in person.

The Montgomery County Election Commission is located at 350 Pageant Lane, suite 404 or can be mailed to P.O. Box 422, Clarksville, TN 37041. Voters can drop off completed registration forms or register in person Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Voters should be proud that the Heritage Foundation ranks Tennessee number one in the nation for election integrity, and the Secretary of State’s office is also Tennessee’s trusted source for all election information — including the GoVoteTN app.

For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility, and other election information, visit www.mcgtn.org/election or contact the Montgomery County Election Commission.