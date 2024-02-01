APSU announces Vice President, Athletics Director Gerald Harrison Agrees to Five-Year Contract

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Mike Licari announced a five-year contract for Gerald Harrison, vice president and director of athletics.

“Gerald’s leadership has been an important factor in our University’s success,” said Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari. “He has significantly impacted fundraising, athletic success, enrollment, and retention efforts. His forward thinking has led to groundbreaking initiatives with Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment and the F&M Bank Arena — one of the first such partnerships in college athletics — that solidified our long-term vision to connect APSU to historic downtown Clarksville.”

Under Harrison’s leadership, the 2023-24 academic year marked significant milestones, including the Governors’ football team’s entry into the United Athletic Conference, winning the first-ever UAC championship, and the inaugural season in the F&M Bank Arena for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

“First, I want to thank Dr. Licari for his unwavering support,” Harrison said. “Since he arrived in 2021, he has made it clear that the success of athletics is an important part of the University’s vitality and the ‘Experience Austin Peay State University’ strategic plan.”

Harrison also thanked the public for supporting APSU’s athletics programs over the last five years through their time, energy, and contributions.

“Together, we have shown our peers that when our Peayple are aligned – from the board, to the president, to the community – and lean into the effort, there isn’t anything we can’t accomplish, Harrison said. “Lastly, Clarksville has been a great place for Lisa and me to live and raise our children, Torri and Lorri. We are proud to call Clarksville home and lead its hometown team.”

Harrison has implemented various initiatives to enhance the experience for Austin Peay State University’s coaches and student-athletes. Most notably, the “Total Gov Concept” has prioritized student-athletes’ welfare and success by introducing key additions such as the department’s first nutritionist and sports psychologists, a dedicated student-athlete lounge and the LeadHer program to support women’s athletics.

The athletic department’s commitment to the “Total Gov Concept” has seen its teams win 12 conference championships during Harrison’s tenure, including three football conference titles in the past five seasons. In addition, Austin Peay’s student-athletes have excelled in the classroom, recording a 3.0 GPA for a department-record 13 consecutive semesters.

Harrison also has brought top-notch coaching talent to Clarksville to lead Austin Peay State University’s student-athletes. Since his arrival, APSU coaches have won Coach of the Year recognition several times, either at the conference level or through their respective coach’s association.

Strategic partnerships have been a hallmark of Harrison’s tenure, exemplified by the collaboration with Montgomery County and SS&E, resulting in the state-of-the-art F&M Bank Arena. Other significant additions during his tenure include the Downey Baseball Operations Center and Clubhouse, the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse, the nutrition room and ongoing enhancements at Fortera Stadium.

Harrison’s visionary leadership has propelled the athletic department to achieve notable fundraising milestones, from helping achieve yearly Govs Give records to supporting successful campaigns like “What If” and a transformative $15 million contribution from Joe and Cathi Maynard.

Harrison has unveiled a comprehensive strategic plan for the next five years, outlining goals in financial sustainability, revenue generation, the student-athlete experience, and retention.



Professionally, Harrison is a member of the NCAA’s Competition Oversight Committee and the NCAA Football Championship Committee in addition to several prominent organizations, including the National Association of College Directors of Athletics, 1A Athletics Director Institute, and the American Football Coaches Association.



Harrison is married to the former Lisa Addison, who was an Austin Peay State University track and field standout, and they have two daughters, Torri and Lorri.