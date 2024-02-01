APSU Softball Picked Fourth; Jordan Benefiel, Kylie Campbell named ASUN All-Preseason Team

Atlanta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball senior pitcher Jordan Benefiel and junior first baseman Kylie Campbell were selected to the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference’s All-Preseason Team, Wednesday.

Additionally, the APSU was picked to finish fourth in the league’s preseason poll, voted on by the conference’s head coaches.

Benefiel, a native of Pendleton, Indiana, posted an 18-12 record in 2023, including eight shutouts, a 2.70 ERA, and 188 strikeouts in 186.1 innings of work.

Her shutout and strikeout totals ranked second in the ASUN last year, while her win total was the fourth highest among conference pitchers.

Campbell, a native of Ninety Six, South Carolina, was an All-SUN Third team selection following the 2023 season, where she batted .316, with two doubles and a conference-leading five triples, while driving in 20 runners and scoring 20 times. She also led the conference in fielding percentage, not committing an error in 314 total chances, which also is a program record.

Austin Peay State University (104 points) was picked behind defending champion Central Arkansas, Florida Gulf Coast, and North Alabama in the league’s preseason poll. The Bears received 10 of the 12 first-place votes and 139 points, while the Eagles received the other two first-place votes and 122 points. The Lions received 110 points, in third place.

Behind Austin Peay State University were Kennesaw State (87 points), North Florida (82), Stetson (79), Jacksonville (61), Eastern Kentucky (55), Queens (41), Lipscomb (37) and Bellarmine (19) to round out the 12-team poll.

The Governors return 17 letterwinners – including six starters – while adding five newcomers for the 2024 campaign and will open its 2024 season on February 9th at the Alabama State Stinger Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, while their home opener is on February 29th at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field when they host Big 12 Conference member Kansas for the first of 27 home contests.



Austin Peay State University starts ASUN Conference play on March 16th in Jacksonville, Florida, against North Florida.

