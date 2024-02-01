APSU Women’s Basketball takes down Kennesaw State, 61-50

Kennesaw, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team picked up its tenth win of the season and third in Atlantic Sun Conference play with a 61-50 victory against Kennesaw State Thursday, at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Not only did this win break a five-game losing streak, but it was head coach Brittany Young‘s 47th win as the Governors’ head coach, making her the winningest coach in their third season.

Austin Peay (10-12, 3-5 ASUN) opened the game on a 9-0 run. The APSU Govs were scoreless from 5:57-2:08, allowing Kennesaw State to go up 13-9. The Governors and the Owls went back and forth, ending the first quarter tied at 15-15.

The Governors and the Owls went shot-for-shot during the second quarter, however a layup by Anala Nelson with 5:19 left in the first half gave the APSU Govs the largest lead of the quarter at 23-19. The two teams followed each other’s leads for the remainder of the quarter, which ended with a 31-31 tie.

The third quarter opened with two free throws made by Shamarre Hale, and Austin Peay State University never trailed for the remainder of the game. The Governors held KSU to seven points in the third, as the Owls shot 7.1 percent from the field (1-of-14). APSU took advantage of the Owls low scoring quarter, as they went up by six with one more quarter to play.

The Owls got within seven points of the Governors five times during the final quarter but could not keep up as the APSU Govs enjoyed their highest-scoring quarter with 17 points in the fourth. A layup by Hale with 11 seconds left earned the Govs their largest lead of the night of 11 points and would end the game with Austin Peay winning 60-51 and breaking their five-game losing streak.

The Difference?

Third-quarter defense. The Governors held the Owls to a 7.8 field-goal percentage in the third quarter and only allowed them seven points, five of which were free throws.

Inside the Box Score

Shamarre Hale led the Govs with 14 points, marking her ninth consecutive game scoring double digits.

La’Nya Foster and Cur’Tiera Haywood had 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Anala Nelson and Foster both grabbed a team high eight rebounds.

This was head coach Brittany Young‘s 47th win at the helm of APSU women’s basketball, making her the winningest head coach in their first three seasons.

This was the Govs 10th win of the season and third ASUN Conference victory.

The APSU Govs lead the all-time series between Kennesaw State, 4-3.

This was the third Governor win in Kennesaw.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team road trip continues as they head to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on ASUN opponent Queens for a Saturday game. The tip-off is at 12:00pm Ct.