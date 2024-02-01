Austin Peay State University baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green named ASUN Preseason Player of the Year at D1Baseball.com

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green, who returns after a Second Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference campaign in 2023, was named the ASUN Preseason Pitcher of the Year by D1Baseball.com, Monday.

Miller-Green, a Burke, Virginia product, finished seventh in the ASUN batting race last season after batting .354. His team-leading 16 home runs ranked 11th in the ASUN, and his team-best 51 RBI was 14th in the lead. In recording 84 hits and 16 home runs he became only the fourth Governors hitter to record at least 80 hits and 15 home runs in a season and the first to do so since 2013.

During April, Miller-Green powered the Governors with a .455 batting average and 25 RBI in 19 games, hitting eight home runs. The ASUN named him the league’s player of the week on April 17 after he went 13-for-20 with three doubles, a triple, and two home runs in a series sweep against Queens.

Miller-Green and the Governors, who were picked to finish fifth in the ASUN by D1Baseball.com, are gearing up for their 2024 season and home opener, Friday, February 16th, against Western Illinois on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. It is the first of 28 home games scheduled for the Governors.

Season tickets for the 2024 season are now available by contacting the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office by using an online form. Season tickets start at $100.00 for general admission bleacher seating, chairback bleacher seating starts at $120.00, and reserved chairback seating is available for $135.00 per seat. In addition, Shawn Kelley K Club season passes may be purchased for an additional $200.00 per season ticket.

Fans can also meet the 2024 Austin Peay State University baseball team during Saturday’s First Pitch Banquet at the Winfield Dunn Center. Governors’ baseball alumni and Athletics Hall of Fame members Shawn Kelley and Tyler Rogers headline the event, which starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are available for $40.00 each.