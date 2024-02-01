Nashville Sounds Single-Game Tickets to go on Sale Saturday

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club have announced that single-game tickets for all 75 home games for the 2024 season at First Horizon Park will be available for purchase beginning Saturday, February 3rd at 10:00am.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the First Horizon Park Ticket Office or by calling 615.690.HITS ext. 2. Tickets will also be available to be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Fan Fest at First Horizon Park on Saturday.

The Sounds will welcome 11 different opponents throughout the season. The St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) makes their first trip ever to Nashville as part of the opening series from April 2nd-7th. The reigning Triple-A Champions, the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles), come to Hit City from April 30th-May 5th.

Notable games for the 2024 season include Opening Day on Tuesday, April 2nd at 6:35pm against the St. Paul Saints, Memorial Day Sunday on May 26th against the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) at 2:05pm, and Thursday, July 4th against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) at 6:05pm.

Other big-name opponents include the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) from June 4-9, the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) from July 9th-14th and the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) from September 3rd-8th.

In addition to the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, and St. Louis Cardinals, the Sounds will also host the Triple-A affiliates of the Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays.

The full promotion schedule for the 2024 season at First Horizon Park will be released in the coming days.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2nd. Season ticket memberships are available now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.