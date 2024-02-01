48.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeSportsNashville Sounds Single-Game Tickets to go on Sale Saturday
Sports

Nashville Sounds Single-Game Tickets to go on Sale Saturday

Tickets Available for All 75 Home Games at First Horizon Park

News Staff
By News Staff
Nashville Sounds 2024 Single Game Tickets. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club have announced that single-game tickets for all 75 home games for the 2024 season at First Horizon Park will be available for purchase beginning Saturday, February 3rd at 10:00am.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the First Horizon Park Ticket Office or by calling 615.690.HITS ext. 2. Tickets will also be available to be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Fan Fest at First Horizon Park on Saturday.

The Sounds will welcome 11 different opponents throughout the season. The St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins) makes their first trip ever to Nashville as part of the opening series from April 2nd-7th. The reigning Triple-A Champions, the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles), come to Hit City from April 30th-May 5th.

Notable games for the 2024 season include Opening Day on Tuesday, April 2nd at 6:35pm against the St. Paul Saints, Memorial Day Sunday on May 26th against the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) at 2:05pm, and Thursday, July 4th against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) at 6:05pm.

Other big-name opponents include the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) from June 4-9, the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) from July 9th-14th and the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) from September 3rd-8th.

In addition to the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, and St. Louis Cardinals, the Sounds will also host the Triple-A affiliates of the Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays.

The full promotion schedule for the 2024 season at First Horizon Park will be released in the coming days.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2nd. Season ticket memberships are available now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University baseball’s Lyle Miller-Green named ASUN Preseason Player of the Year at D1Baseball.com
Next article
APSU Softball Picked Fourth; Jordan Benefiel, Kylie Campbell named ASUN All-Preseason Team
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Erinne Hester Campaign Kickoff

Ashleigh Travis for Judge

Sharon Mabry to Launch new Book at Parnassus

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online