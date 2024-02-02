APSU Baseball to hold First Weekend Scrimmages

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will hold its first scrimmages of the 2024 season this weekend on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

All scrimmages are open and free to the public with the following guidelines.

The APSU Govs will scrimmage on Friday (February 2nd) at 2:30pm, on Saturday (February 3rd) at noon, and on Sunday (February 4th) at 2:00pm.

Stadium Parking & Entry

On Friday, visitors should know that campus parking lots near the ballpark will be controlled for campus parking until 4:30pm. Parking that day is available on Drane Street and at Edith Pettus Park.

Saturday and Sunday visitors may use campus parking lots around the ballpark.

Visitors should use the main gate on Drane Street at Raymond C. Hand Park to enter the facility.

Seating

Fans should utilize the permanent seating area at Raymond C. Hand Park during all scrimmages. Access to the field is prohibited.

Season Nears

The 2024 Governors baseball season begins Friday, February 16th when APSU hosts Western Illinois in a three-game series. Austin Peay State University will host 28 home games during the 2024 season. Season tickets may be requested by completing an online form.

Purchase Season Tickets

First Pitch Banquet

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, fans are invited to join the Governors for the First Pitch Banquet, beginning at 7:30pm at the Winfield Dunn Center. Tickets are available for purchase online.

First Pitch Banquet Tickets