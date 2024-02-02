Austin Peay State University Govs Fund achieves record number of Bloomberg certifications

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-managed investment fund has set a record number of member certifications in Bloomberg Market Concepts, a globally recognized achievement in the financial industry.

Earning a Bloomberg certification demonstrates exceptional dedication, perseverance, and a profound understanding of financial markets. In the Fall 2023 semester, the Govs Fund moved to strengthen its competitiveness through a requirement for all members to complete certification. Just a few months in, they have achieved their goal.

“We not only want to make sure everyone is taking advantage of the development opportunity provided by the College of Business but to make sure our work will create a legacy for others to follow,” said Thomas Pyron, president of the Govs Fund.

This achievement reflects the individual commitment of each member and the collective strength and collaborative spirit that defines the club. It further establishes the Govs Fund as a leader in cultivating a culture of excellence and continuous learning within the finance department.

Students who obtained certification include:

President – Thomas Pyron

Vice President – Keith Groll

Executive Support Specialist – Devin Malone

Chief Investment Officer – Korey Nettles

Communications Director – Chelsae Thompson

Student Members:

Charlie Albert

Isabella Blackwell

Micah Caito

Daniela Campos

Samuel Clark

Piper Conditt

Bryan Crocker

Elvis Diaz

Logan Jackson

Nikolas Lamie

Lesly Moreno

Josue Ortiz

Christian Thibodeau

Kade Tjaarda

Janine Trost

The Govs Fund was created in 2021 by a generous contribution from APSU alumnus Larry Carroll (’76) to provide a valuable experiential-learning opportunity for students and allow them to explore their passions in finance and investments by enabling them to manage an investment portfolio.

For more information about the Govs Fund, contact Dr. Dong Nyonna at nyonnad@apsu.edu.