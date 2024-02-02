Austin Peay Women’s Basketball to Face Queens in Atlantic Sun Conference Road Trip

Austin Peay (9-12 | 2-5 ASUN) at Queens (6-15 | 0-8 ASUN)

Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 | 12:00pm

Charlotte, NC | Curry Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues its Atlantic Sun conference road trip with a Saturday 12:00pm CT game against Queens at Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin Peay (10-12, 3-5 ASUN) is coming off a 61-50 victory against Kennesaw State on Thursday. This win broke the Govs’ five-game losing stretch and gave head coach Brittany Young her 47th win, leading the Governors and making her the winningest head coach in their first three seasons.

Shamarre Hale led the way for the APSU Govs with 14 points as La’Nya Foster had 13 points and eight rebounds. Anala Nelson also grabbed eight rebounds and led the Govs with five assists.

Queens (6-15, 0-8 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after a 76-63 loss to Lipscomb on Thursday in Charlotte. Nicole Gwynn led the Royals with 18 points as Jordyn Weaver had 14 points and eight rebounds.

This will be the third game played between the Govs and the Royals with Austin Peay leading the all-time series, 2-0.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (TBD)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has won 47 games during her career as the Governors’ head coach with the 61-50 victory against Kennesaw State on Thursday. This win made her the winningest head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with their 44.5 field-goal percentage and with their 3.78 blocks per game.

Shamarre Hale is third in the ASUN 25 blocks and 1.19 blocks per game. She is fourth with 7.1 rebounds per game.

Anala Nelson has started in 51 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college.

She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson ranks third in the conference with 84 assists and with 3.8 assists per game.

Cur’Tiera Haywood earned her 1,000th career point during the January 25th game against Stetson. The graduate transfer leads the Govs with 29 three pointers.



The APSU Govs lead the all-time series against Queens 2-0.



Austin Peay State University won the last game against the Royals with a 70-56 decision on January 28th, 2023, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

About the Queens Royals

Their Head Coach: Jen Brown is in her fourth season at the helm of Queens women’s basketball. She is 21-74 in her four years in Charlotte.

2023-24 Record: 6-15, 0-8 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 8-21, 3-15 ASUN

Last Season Result: Lost to Kennesaw State, 85-63, in their final game of the season.

Notable Returner: Jordyn Weaver returns for her sophomore season with the Royals after averaging 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds her freshman year. So far this season, Weaver averages 11.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game with her career and season high of 33 points coming against North Alabama on January 27th.

Notable Newcomer: Nicole Gwynn transferred to Queens after spending two seasons at South Carolina State. Gwynn averages 15.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game with her season high of 32 points coming on December 10th at Columbia.