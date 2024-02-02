61.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 2, 2024
HomePoliticsGovernor Bill Lee Names Mary Wagner as Tennessee Supreme Court Appointee
Politics

Governor Bill Lee Names Mary Wagner as Tennessee Supreme Court Appointee

News Staff
By News Staff
Mary L. Wagner
Mary L. Wagner

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Mary L. Wagner to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

“Mary is a highly qualified judge who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” said Governor Lee. “Her understanding and respect for the rule of law and commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint make her well-suited for the state’s highest court, and I am proud to appoint her to this position.”

Mary L. Wagner is currently a circuit court judge for the 30th Judicial District, which covers Shelby County. She previously served as an associate at Rice, Amundsen & Caperton, PLLC and taught as an adjunct professor at The University of Memphis School of Law.

Wagner earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and J.D. at the University of Memphis School of Law. Wagner will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Roger A. Page, effective August 31st.

This judicial appointment is subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.

Previous article
American Red Cross: Give Blood in honor of Black History Month in February
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Erinne Hester Campaign Kickoff

Ashleigh Travis for Judge

Sharon Mabry to Launch new Book at Parnassus

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online