APSU Women’s Tennis falls 5-2 at Louisville

Louisville, KY – Asia Fontana and Pauline Bruns claimed a pair of singles victories, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision against Louisville Friday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

The Governors (0-3) split the opening pair of doubles matches, with the Govs’ No. 1 duo of Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov earning a 6-4 victory against Louisville’s Allie Gretkowski and Lika Peresypkina, but the Cardinals (2-1) claimed the doubles point with a narrow, 6-4 win against the Govs’ freshman pairing of Bruns and Luca Bohlen on court three.

The Cardinals clinched the win with three-straight singles victories on courts one, four, and five, until Bruns continued her stellar freshman campaign with a straight-set, 6-4, 6-4, win on court six against Louisville’s Elena Noguero. Fontana concluded the day’s scoring with a 10-8 third-set win against Peresypkina in the No. 3 position.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to action in a Tuesday 1:00pm contest against Memphis at the Leftwich Tennis Center in Memphis, Tennessee.