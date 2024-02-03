Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball crushes Queens on the road, 63-38

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire en route to a 63-38 Atlantic Sun Conference victory at the Curry Arena.

Austin Peay (11-12, 4-5 ASUN) scored the game’s first six points and left the Royals scoreless until a three-pointer by Queens’ Nicole Gwynn. The Royals got within one point three times in the first quarter with the last time being at 2:54 left in the quarter at 10-9. The Governors went on a 4-0 run to end the quarter leading the Royals by seven at 16-9.

Queens trimmed their deficit to as little as four points in the second quarter with a jumper by Gwynn followed by a free throw by Kemia Ward made the score 16-18 with 8:22 remaining in the half. The APSU Govs held the Queens scoreless for eight minutes as the Govs scored 13 points during their drought.

The Governors and the Royals went shot-for-shot to begin the third quarter; however, the APSU Govs held the Royals scoreless for 5:32-1:04. Austin Peay State University was able to use the Royals’ drought to their advantage, leading by as many as 27 with 1:19 remaining. The Royals were able to cut their deficit, trailing by 22 at 46-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

Queens trimmed their deficit to as few as 20 in the final frame but were unable to overcome the APSU Govs lead, which got up to as many as 29 by a free throw from Abby Cater with 2:48 left in the game. The Royals made three of their final four shots, ending the game with the Governors winning 63-38.

The Difference?

Free throws. Austin Peay State University scored 31 points on 41 free throw attempts compared to the Royals’ seven made free throws on 14 attempts.

Inside the Box Score?

Shamarre Hale led Austin Peay State University with 16 points. It marked her 10th game in a row in double digits.

Cur’Tiera Haywood, Anala Nelson, and Abby Cater also scored double-digits.



La’Nya Foster grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.



Austin Peay State University’s 25-point victory against the Royals is its largest margin of victory in an ASUN game since defeating North Florida by 42 points last season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team faces North Florida in a Wednesday 6:00pm CT game in Jacksonville, Florida.