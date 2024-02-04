Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting February 4th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be repairing the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

The bridges will be reduced to one lane to continuously demo and reconstruct the old bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage, and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am from 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Nightly, excluding weekends, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway marker replacement.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am: Alternating lane closures on I-40 EB (Exit 208 B to I-65 N) and I-40 WB (Exit 208) for parapet and overhang demo on I65 interchange.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm from 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs and parapet/overhang demo on I40 interchange.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County –

Daily 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for barrier rail installation and bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times. MM 150

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

