Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 4th-8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is expected to experience a mix of weather conditions over the next few days.

The area will be cloudy during the early evening, then gradually clearing with a low of around 38°F and a north-northeast wind of around 10 mph.

On Monday, the weather will be sunny with a high near 57°F and a north-northeast wind around 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 31°F and a north wind of 5 to 10 mph.

It will be sunny with a high near 54°F on Tuesday and a north-northeast wind around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 31°F and a north-northeast wind of around 5 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

The forecast shows that it will be mostly sunny with a high near 60°F on Wednesday and an east-southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 43°F and a south wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59°F and a south wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Thursday night will be cloudy with a low of around 50°F and a 70% chance of showers, mainly after midnight.