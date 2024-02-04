Handmade Nashville set to hold 2024 Spring EXPO at Austin Peay State University

Nashville, TN – Handmade Nashville announces its first Spring EXPO event here in Clarksville on April 27th, 2024. The three-person team behind Handmade Nashville has been successfully hosting craft shows in Nashville since 2014 and is excited to expand into the Clarksville area.

The EXPO will take place at the Memorial Health Building at Austin Peay State University (APSU) in Clarksville from 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturday, April 27th. The unique event is specifically open to handmade artisans and their products.

It offers Clarksville residents a perfect opportunity to shop for one-of-a-kind art, gifts, jewelry, baked goods, and home decor while supporting local small businesses. There will also be several food trucks on-site during the EXPO.

Handmade Nashville’s mission is to promote handmade artisans in the Middle Tennessee area. They operate a thriving Facebook group with over 2,800 members and a Facebook page with 5,000 followers. Since 2014, they have helped many of their members turn craft hobbies into successful businesses.

The Spring EXPO at APSU is a family-friendly event and is free for the public to attend as shoppers. There is plenty of free parking nearby. The event is currently accepting vendor and food truck applications.

Find more information at www.facebook.com/HandmadeNashville615.