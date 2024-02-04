Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting Our Kids Online

Washington, D.C. – For far too long, Big Tech has made empty promises about how they will stop the bullying, sexual exploitation, fentanyl, and suicidal content on their platforms. This week, I grilled the CEOs of five different Big Tech companies about how they plan to keep our kids safe online.

As young people, parents, and experts are fed up with Big Tech’s tired playbook, I am redoubling my efforts to pass the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act to make real change.

Weekly Rundown

Blue states may be losing citizens over their liberal policies, but they’re making up for it by welcoming illegal immigrants. I introduced the Equal Representation Act with Senator Hagerty to ensure that only legal citizens are factored into the count for Congressional districts and the Electoral College map that determines presidential elections.

In the wake of recent severe weather that has ravaged communities in Tennessee, it’s important that we strengthen weather forecasting and mitigate the effects of natural disasters before they happen. I introduced the bipartisan Advanced Weather Model Computing Development Act to authorize a collaborative research partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Energy to improve advanced weather models and save lives.

This week, I met with the families of kids who died because of social media harms — including a Tennessee mom whose daughter, Sarah, died of suicide at age 14 after becoming addicted to social media and suffering online bullying. Big Tech must begin prioritizing our children and implementing safety by design on their platforms.

This week, my 95 County Tour continued. In Sumner County, we discussed how residents are frustrated with the unrelenting flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants across our southern border. I learned about how Wilson County has become a magnet for new residents due to great leadership and high quality of life. I attended TN HIMSS’s health policy round table with industry leaders from Tennessee. In Davidson County, I met with Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

