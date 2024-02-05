Aron Maberry to run for Tennessee State Representative for District 68

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board member Aron Maberry has announced his candidacy for Tennessee State Representative, District 68.

A lifelong resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County, after observing the effects of COVID-19 on students and the eye-opening decisions being made at that time, Maberry ran for the School Board and was elected as the first and currently only elected Republican in Montgomery County on the School Board.

Since being elected, he has been outspoken for conservative values, leading to better and safer school environments. He has fiercely advocated for parental rights in their children’s education and for opening up public participation in board meetings.

Additionally, he was involved in the building, construction, and opening of the new Kirkwood school complex and the Barksdale Elementary expansion, campaigned on and supported the 15% increase in teacher wages, been a fierce supporter of girls’ sports, and has made a point to visit and tour every school in and many outside the district he represents.

Maberry grew up off Exit 11 in Sango. After graduating from Rossview High School in 2003, he attended Bible College in Columbus, OH, where he worked on the Bush campaign. Since graduating college in 2007, he has passionately served people as a pastor on a church staff. Since 2015, he has been a staff pastor at Mosaic Church, helping the church grow from 250 to 2,600 weekly attendees, with more than 4,000 people who call the church home.

“I have been in leadership on a church staff for 20 years, and my whole life has been about serving people. Since being elected to the school board, I have discovered that the same passion I have for serving in the church exists in representing our community.”

Maberry currently lives in Sango in Montgomery County with his family, where he and his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth, are raising two daughters and a son: April, 16; Olivia, 12, and Avery, 8.

In addition to his community service, Maberry is part of the Leadership Clarksville class of 2024, is a member of Leadership CMCSS class of 2022, was a coordinator in the 2023 tornado clean-up efforts, serves as the main representative as a CMCSS Partner of Education for Mosaic Church, served four years as the HOA Board President of the Poplar Hill Subdivision in Sango, and was on the TSBA School Board of the Year in 2023.

“I absolutely love our community, and I thoroughly enjoy representing District 7 on the School Board. My life has been about serving people, and I look forward to representing District 68 in the State Legislature.”



“I thank Representative Curtis Johnson for his 20 years of service, and just like him, I believe in smaller government, lower taxes, and strengthening the Clarksville-Montgomery County community. I will not be attempting to fill his shoes but will stand on the foundation he created and be a conservative voice for a new generation.



If you want more information about this topic, visit his website at votemaberry.com or email Maberry at aron@votemaberry.com