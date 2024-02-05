Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 5th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 5th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Little Pawz X is a young male Mastiff/Labrador Retriever mix. He is a medium/large dog. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. A large yard and lots of toys would be ideal. Long walks and lots of adventures would make Little Pawz X very happy. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Sabine is an adult female Domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. She will make a great companion. Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ellie is a lovely female Domestic shorthair mix cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She does well with other cats and children. She is very playful, cuddly and absolutely loves attention.

Ellie can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Mikey is a very quiet, shy 7-month-old male Domestic Shorthair. Sadly he was hit by a car and lost his eye but it doesn’t stop this boy from cruising and easily navigating around. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. Mikey would be fine with a calm cat buddy but no children or dogs at this time. He will prefer a quieter home. Mikey will make someone a wonderful companion.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212, text, or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a sweet 6 year old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, spayed and on HW prevention. She loves to play ball and be around people. Pepper will be happy with a fenced yard and a family who will take her for walks and daily outings. Cattle dogs require a “job” be it returning the ball, fetching the mail or something to keep them engaged. They are truly people pleasers. She will do well at agility, dock diving and even Barn hunts.

If you would love to add Pepper to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Penny is a very sweet, petite female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house trained and does not need to be the only pet in the home just due to her youth and exuberance; she prefers all the attention.

She is, however, wonderful with children of all ages. Penny loves her human pack so much that she does have a little separation anxiety when left alone, so she needs a good, sturdy kennel for those times. Penny has so much love to give and is waiting for her forever family to come find her!



Penny can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Ace is a friendly, sweet, playful, year-and-a-half old ( will be 2 in May) male American Eskimo Dog mix. He is fully vetted, chipped, HW neg, neutered, and house-trained. Ace is a bit skittish at first but comes around quickly. He loves playing with other dogs but needs a home without children, please.

You can find Ace and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Morgan! She is a sweet Pit mix and a high energy spitfire!! This girl loves to run and play. She needs a family dedicated to keeping her engaged (she loves frisbee’s) and challenged with outdoor walks and adventures to keep her busy. Morgan is dog selective and no cats please. She is good with kids but might do better with older, as her energy might be a lot for little ones. She loves a good parkour adventure!! This girl can fly!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Black Beauty Panther. This 5-year-old sweetheart is fully vetted and neutered. He has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that is totally managed with an easy injection every 3 days. He runs, plays, frolics with other cats daily. He is good with cat savvy dogs. His disorder is very manageable and not a death sentence. He is living a healthy, active life and just needs his forever home to come find him.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Waffles is a super chill, laid back male Chow Chow/Shepherd mix. He walks perfectly on a leash, and is fully neutered, vetted, and house-trained. Waffles is good with other dogs and children. He is so affectionate and will make someone a great companion for easy walks and great adventures.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pumpkin is a one year old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, HW tested and on HW & Flea and tick prevention. She is crate and house trained. She is good with children and other dogs. Her adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pumpkin or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Ruth is a 5 year old female mix breed. She is fully vetted, house/crate trained and spayed. She is very selective with dog friends but good with cats and loves children. She enjoys curling up with her people. Ruth will be a wonderful addition to any family!

If you want more information on Ruth and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com