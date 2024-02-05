56 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Property taxes due February 29th, Finance and Revenue to be open...
News

Clarksville Property taxes due February 29th, Finance and Revenue to be open Saturdays

News Staff
By News Staff
Property Tax

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will be open on Saturdays from 8:30am to 12:30pm through the month of February, beginning this Saturday.

City property tax bills for real and personal property were mailed out in September and are due by February 29th.

The Revenue Office is located on the 1st floor of City Hall (1 Public Square). Normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm.

Citizens can also visit the North Clarksville City Service Center at 111 Cunningham Lane during normal business hours.

For those not wishing to visit the Revenue Office in person, property tax bills can also be paid online at www.cityofclarksville.com/173/Property-Tax

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash on Peachers Mill Road at Allen Griffey Road
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Belvoir Lane water outage for water main leak repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online