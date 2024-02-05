Clarksville Property taxes due February 29th, Finance and Revenue to be open Saturdays

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will be open on Saturdays from 8:30am to 12:30pm through the month of February, beginning this Saturday.

City property tax bills for real and personal property were mailed out in September and are due by February 29th.

The Revenue Office is located on the 1st floor of City Hall (1 Public Square). Normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm.

Citizens can also visit the North Clarksville City Service Center at 111 Cunningham Lane during normal business hours.

For those not wishing to visit the Revenue Office in person, property tax bills can also be paid online at www.cityofclarksville.com/173/Property-Tax