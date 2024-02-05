Nashville Zoo to hold Music City Puppy Bowl on February 11th

Nashville, TN – Game day at Nashville Zoo is about to be un-fur-gettable! Nashville Zoo is teaming up with Nashville Humane Association to host the first ever Music City Puppy Bowl on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Ten puppies plus one cheerleader, all available for adoption, will hit the field for a big game featuring tail-wagging touchdowns, ruff and tuff tackling and unbelievable cuteness.

Music City Puppy Bowl will take place on the Zoo’s Festival Field with activities from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The official Music City Puppy Bowl game will kick off at noon, and the two adorable teams (Team Paws v. Team Claws) will battle it out on the turf to see who takes home the trophy.

Event partners will be onsite to discuss all things pet-related including fun activities, local adoption opportunities and the importance of spay/neutering. Guests to Music City Puppy Bowl will be able to meet the athletes (adoptable pups) and learn about other furry friends available for adoption at Nashville Humane Association’s headquarters.

Adopted athletes will be available for pick-up in the Zoo’s parking lot at 2:00pm following the close of the event and will not be able to reenter the Zoo after pick-up.

Please note that pets are not allowed on Zoo grounds; only service animals will be able to accompany their humans at this event. This event is included with general Zoo admission or membership. Advanced timed-entry reservation is required for all guests, including members.

Music City Puppy Bowl is supported by Mix 92.9, Nashville Sounds and TailGate Brewery. For more info on this event, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About the Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.