60.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, February 5, 2024
HomeEventsNashville Zoo to hold Music City Puppy Bowl on February 11th
Events

Nashville Zoo to hold Music City Puppy Bowl on February 11th

News Staff
By News Staff

Nashville ZooNashville, TN – Game day at Nashville Zoo is about to be un-fur-gettable! Nashville Zoo is teaming up with Nashville Humane Association to host the first ever Music City Puppy Bowl on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Ten puppies plus one cheerleader, all available for adoption, will hit the field for a big game featuring tail-wagging touchdowns, ruff and tuff tackling and unbelievable cuteness. 

Music City Puppy Bowl will take place on the Zoo’s Festival Field with activities from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The official Music City Puppy Bowl game will kick off at noon, and the two adorable teams (Team Paws v. Team Claws) will battle it out on the turf to see who takes home the trophy.

Event partners will be onsite to discuss all things pet-related including fun activities, local adoption opportunities and the importance of spay/neutering. Guests to Music City Puppy Bowl will be able to meet the athletes (adoptable pups) and learn about other furry friends available for adoption at Nashville Humane Association’s headquarters.

Nashville Zoo Music City Puppy Bowl Team Paws. (Nashville Zoo)Adopted athletes will be available for pick-up in the Zoo’s parking lot at 2:00pm following the close of the event and will not be able to reenter the Zoo after pick-up.

Nashville Zoo Music City Puppy Bowl Team Claws. (Nashville Zoo)Please note that pets are not allowed on Zoo grounds; only service animals will be able to accompany their humans at this event. This event is included with general Zoo admission or membership. Advanced timed-entry reservation is required for all guests, including members.

Music City Puppy Bowl is supported by Mix 92.9, Nashville Sounds and TailGate Brewery. For more info on this event, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

About the Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Art + Design welcomes high school students for annual College Day
Next article
Roxy Regional Theatre brings Thoughts of a Colored Man to the stage this Thursday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Erinne Hester Campaign Kickoff

Ashleigh Travis for Judge

Sharon Mabry to Launch new Book at Parnassus

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online