Roxy Regional Theatre brings Thoughts of a Colored Man to the stage this Thursday

Clarksville, TN – The wait is nearly over! Thoughts of a Colored Man opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Thursday, February 8th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Rediscover Oneself with Keenan Scott II’s daringly universal new play celebrating the hopes, ambitions, joys, and triumphs of Black men in a world that often refuses to hear them.

Pay-what-you-can for Thoughts of a Colored Man is Thursday as well. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Stick around after the opening performance for the first of our “Thursday Talkbacks” with the director and cast as they offer more insight about their characters and the process of bringing this captivating piece to life!

Through the storytelling style of slam narrative, Thoughts of a Colored Man fuses spoken word, slam poetry, and rhythm to explore the vibrant inner lives of seven Black men living in Brooklyn, identified only by the traits they embody: Lust, Love, Depression, Happiness, Wisdom, Anger and Passion.

One of them, a finance director, leaves his luxurious condo to jog around their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, just as a grocery-store clerk is starting another soul-crushing shift. At the bus stop, two best friends debate the intricacies of modern dating, while a basketball coach at the youth center grapples with his unrealized potential. At the hospital, a teacher and his father-in-law welcome a new life. And at the barbershop, the whole group meets for cuts and conversation as sparks fly over questions of identity and community.

Starring Jaylan Downes, Corey Finley, Branden R. Mangan, Denzel McCausland, Elliott Winston Robinson, Rosha Washington and Shawn Whitsell, Thoughts of A Colored Man is directed by Deonté L. Warren and features costume design by Eboné Amos, percussive musical accompaniment by Bernard Lott, original artwork by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, sound, light and projection design by Kenneth L. Waters Jr., and original scene transition music by hip-hop artist ProphaSee.

Please note: This production contains haze, strobe lighting effects, adult content and strong language which may not be suitable for all audiences.

Thursday, February 8th at 7:00pm

Friday, February 9th at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 10th at 7:00pm

Thursday, February 15th at 7:00pm

Friday, February 16th at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 17th at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 17th at 7:00pm

Thursday, February 22nd at 7:00pm

Friday, February 23rd at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 24th at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm

Produced in part through the generous support of Joe & Nancye Britton and Bradley & Lisa Martin, with additional funding support provided by J. Allyn Smith & Jeanne Odermann, Thoughts of a Colored Man is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931,645,7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).



Military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are valid for Friday performances.

