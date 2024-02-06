Austin Peay State University to celebrate Military-Affiliated Students during Basketball doubleheader February 10th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is gearing up for an evening of basketball, camaraderie, and special recognitions on February 10th, 2024, during a thrilling doubleheader at F&M Bank Arena. The women’s basketball team will face off against Jacksonville at 2:00pm, followed by the men’s game against Queens at 4:15pm.

In addition to the on-court action, this event will also shine a spotlight on the University’s commitment to supporting its military-affiliated students.

The Military and Veteran’s Affairs Division at APSU is set to honor six outstanding individuals during the doubleheader for their dedication, service and academic achievements.

Students receiving recognition include:

Brian Meredith

A 23-year Army veteran and former Airborne Ranger infantryman from Clarksville, Tennessee.

Pursuing a degree in business management and set to graduate in May 2024.

Janine Broxson

APSU ROTC cadet and finance major from Nuremberg, Germany.

Graduating in May 2024 and will commission as a second lieutenant in the Army.

Vincent VanBrocklin

President of APSU’s Student Veterans of America (SVA).

An ROTC cadet hailing from Watertown, New York, pursuing a Master of Science in leadership and set to graduate in May 2024. After graduation, VanBrocklin will commission as a second lieutenant in the Army.

Abigail Isikhuemhen

A military child from Clarksville, Tennessee.

Working toward her bachelor’s degree and serving as a VA work-study student for the Newton Military Family Resource Center.

Shawnae Towner

A current military spouse and gold star spouse from San Diego, California.

Majoring in nursing, she represents the resilience and strength of military families.

Cheyenne Romans

An active-duty sergeant and instructor at The Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell from Lincoln County, Nevada.

Pursuing a degree in liberal arts, showcasing the dedication of military personnel to education.

The doubleheader event is part of the basketball program’s Military Appreciation and LeadHer Nights, highlighting Austin Peay State University’s commitment to recognizing and supporting the achievements of its military community.

Attendees can expect an evening filled with competitive basketball, heartfelt tributes, and a celebration of the diverse accomplishments of APSU’s military-affiliated students.