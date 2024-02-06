Building a Home for a Hero

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – This past Christmas season was extra bright for Veteran, Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Richard Davenport and his family received the most generous gift, a mortgage-free home from Building Homes for Heroes.

Building Homes for Heroes works with several local and national businesses and organizations, like JP Morgan Chase Bank and Lowe’s, to provide homes for disabled veterans.

Sergeant Davenport and his family were escorted to their new home by an entourage of fire trucks and police cruisers. As they arrived, they were welcomed with a very special Thunder Salute by The Patriot Guard Riders. Several volunteers and local leaders were also in attendance to celebrate the day with the Davenport family.

The most poignant, emotional moment of the morning was when Davenport candidly shared now much this moment meant to him and his family, “Last night at dinner, my wife and I were talking about everything we just went through. We had many issues when I was laid off, and it took me three months to find another job. We didn’t know how we were going to make it. It was a nightmare. From that place, which was a very low point to today, is just insane. We never would have been able to get a house. So, thank you for making the impossible possible.”

Glancing over at his wife’s face as he talked, you could see her beaming with relief and gratitude as they were soaking in their new reality. This beautiful home will be a place where they can create wonderful family memories and be a sanctuary of peace, where they can rest with confidence and foster hopes of a better, brighter, more secure future together.

Biggest Congratulations to you, Sergeant Davenport and family, and the biggest Thank you to all the generous volunteers who helped them make their dreams come true.

Please help support organizations like www.buildinghomesforheroes.org in their mission to help disabled veterans who answered the call to serve and protect what’s most important to all of us.

Photo Gallery