Clarksville Police Department arrest Wanted Person Laquinton Tillman

Clarksville, TN – On February 5th, 2024, the Clarksville Police Department arrested 31-year-old Laquinton Tillman for an outstanding Criminal Simulation warrant; his bond has been set at $80,000.

Tillman has been involved in a series of fraudulent activities using counterfeit money to make purchases from several individuals who posted items for sale on Facebook Marketplace since August 2023. Detectives suspect that more victims may have unknowingly received counterfeit money from Tillman during these transactions.

For individuals who believe they may have been victims of Tillman’s fraudulent activities, you are asked to contact CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538, and provide any relevant information or evidence to assist in the investigation. He is facing more charges as evidence will be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to remind the public of the importance of vigilance and caution when engaging in online transactions, especially when dealing with cash payments.