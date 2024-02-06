Montgomery County Trustee’s Office will be Open on Saturdays in February

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office will be open each Saturday from 8:30am to noon throughout February. Property taxes for 2023 are due by February 29th, 2024, to avoid interest charges.

All County Trustee services, including the new reimbursement for people aged 65 and older who meet the criteria for the wheel tax refund, will be provided during the extended Saturday hours. Visit the Trustee’s Office to pay property taxes, submit tax relief vouchers, and apply for a tax freeze.

“We provide these services on Saturdays every February as an added convenience for the residents of Montgomery County,” said Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

The Trustee’s Office is at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-B, in Veteran’s Plaza. To see all available services through the Trustee’s Department, visit www.mcgtn.org/trustee

You can also call 931.648.5717 with questions.