Seven Tennessee State Parks of offer Valentine’s Meals

Nashville, TN – Seven restaurants at Tennessee State Parks will serve romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, and two parks – Montgomery Bell State Park and Natchez Trace State Park – offer overnight lodge stay packages.

Participating parks in the Valentine’s events are:

Montgomery Bell State Park

Lodge Montgomery Bell offers three unique ways to celebrate the holiday, one on the actual day and two on the weekend before Valentine’s Day.

Visitors may choose from:

All-inclusive two-night stay on Friday, February 9th, and Saturday, February 10th, for $630.80 for two people.

All-inclusive one-night stay on Saturday, February 10th for $436.20 for two people.

Valentine’s Day four-course dinner on February 14th from 4:00pm-9:00pm for $135.00 for two people, taxes, gratuity, and beverage not included.

Reservations required at 615.797.1612 and are available until February 4th.

Lodge Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Ave.

Burns, TN 37029

Natchez Trace State Park

Enjoy dinner for two and extend the experience with a stay at the Lodge at Natchez Trace.

Visitors may choose from:

One-night stay, including dinner, on Wednesday, February 14th for $249.99, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage. Reservations are required at 800.250.8616 or 731.968.8176 and will be available until Friday, February 9th at 2:00pm.

A Valentine’s dinner for two on February 14th from 5:00pm-8:00pm for $89.95 per couple, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage. Those 62 and older receive a 10 percent discount. Reservations are required at 731.968.8176 and will be available until Friday, February 9th, at 2:00pm.

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace

567 Pin Oak Lodge Road

Lexington, TN 38351

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Enjoy a Valentine’s Day buffet at the Homestead Harvest Restaurant and make a stop at the photo booth.

Dinner is $40.00 per adult, not including tax and gratuity, 50 percent off for children aged 6-11, free for children 5 and younger with a paying adult, 10 percent off for age 62 and older, and military. Seatings are at 4:30pm and 6:00pm. Reservations are required at 931.484.7186 and must be placed before February 7th.

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

24 Office Drive

Crossville, Tennessee 38555

Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls offers a three-course meal with a great view of Fall Creek Falls Lake.

Dinner is served from 4:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, February 14th, Friday, February 16th, and Saturday, February 17th, for $89.00 per couple, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage.

Reservations are required at 423.881.5241 with a cut-off Monday, February 12th. A limited menu will be available for those without a reservation.

Lodge Fall Creek Falls

2536 Lakeside Dr.

Spencer, TN 38585

Henry Horton State Park

A romantic four-course dinner is served Wednesday, February 14th at the Restaurant at Henry Horton 5:00pm-8:00pm.

The dinner is $90.00 per couple or $45.00 per individual, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage.

Reservations are required and available in 15-minute increments from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Call 931.364.2222 and press 3 to reserve. Reservations are available until Sunday, February 4th at noon.

Restaurant at Henry Horton State Park

4209 Nashville Hwy.

Chapel Hill, TN 37034

Paris Landing State Park

Lunch and dinner are served at the Restaurant at Paris Landing on February 14th, with stunning views of Kentucky Lake.

Lunch is 11:00am-3:00pm and dinner 4:00pm-8:00pm, for $50.00 per plate, not including tax, gratuity, or beverages. A 10 percent discount is available for Veterans. Reservations are not accepted, and the meals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lodge Paris Landing

400 Lodge Road

Buchanan, TN 38222

Pickwick Landing State Park

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing State Park will celebrate on Wednesday, February 14th with a three-course meal 4:00pm-8:00pm.

The price is $30.00 per person, not including tax, gratuity, and beverage. Reservations are required at 731.689.3135 and are limited to 10 guests per reservation. Guests age 62 and older, veterans, and active military with proper ID receive a 10 percent discount.

Lodge Pickwick Landing

120 Playground Loop

Counce, TN 38326

For more information on each of the parks’ Valentine’s Day plans visit this link.