Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball drops close one on the road to North Florida, 52-50

Jacksonville, FL – Shamarre Hale scored a season-high 20 points, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 52-50 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to North Florida Wednesday at UNF Arena.

Austin Peay (11-13, 4-6 ASUN) got off to a slow start as North Florida (8-15, 2-7 ASUN) got on the board first with a three pointer by Lyric Swann. The Governors responded with a layup by Shamarre Hale ; however, the APSU Govs did not score from 7:32-3:17.

The Ospreys went up 13-2 on the Govs before a layup by La’Nya Foster got the Govs back within nine with 3:17 remaining in the quarter. A layup by Anala Nelson with 1:25 remaining in the quarter would be the last points scored as the quarter ended with the Ospreys leading by seven at 13-6.

The Govs cut their deficit to as few as five points twice during the second frame with the being at 8:02 as Gabby Smalls made a layup to make the score 15-10. The Ospreys increased their lead to as many as 11 with 16 second left in the half, but a layup and free throw by Hale got the Govs back within eight of their opponent headed into the locker room.

Austin Peay State University enjoyed its best offensive quarter in the third, shooting 53.8 percent from the field for a total of 18 points. The third quarter also was the Governors best defensively, as they held the Ospreys to 18.2 percent from the field and only allowing 18 points. A layup by Abby Cater off an Osprey turnover gave the Governors their first lead of the night as a free throw by North Florida’s Jayla Adams ended the quarter with the game tied at 38-38.

The Governors used their momentum from the third quarter to build a six shot lead with 8:32 left in the game. The two teams went back and forth and were tied again at 47-47 with 4:34 left on the clock.

Austin Peay State University was able to go three up on their opponent, but a three-pointer from an Austin Peay State University turnover by Kailia Rougier tied the game once more, and a layup by Adams with six seconds left on the clock ended the game with North Florida taking the 52-50 ASUN win.

The Difference?

Free throws. Austin Peay State University made 12 of 21 attempted free throws. This 57.1 free throw percentage was the second-lowest of the season.

The Ospreys went 10 for 14 from the charity stripe, giving them a 71.4 free throw percentage.

Inside the Box Score?

Shamarre Hale scored a season-high 20 points. This is the first 20-point game since Abby Cater’s 27-point performance against Murray State on December 9th.

Anala Nelson and Hale both grabbed six rebounds each.

Nelson also led with three assists.

APSU outscored the Ospreys in the paint 28-24.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball returns home for a Saturday 2:00pm game against Jacksonville on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.