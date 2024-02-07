61.5 F
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Skills Competition

By Tony Centonze
Xander Wilson, Ryan Goode and Aiden Shipman

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Students from five Clarksville-Montgomery County (CMCSS) high schools recently competed in a ‘skills competition’ at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Charlie Bumpus is the lead structural systems teacher for the district for CMCSS. “We have five high schools, Montgomery Central High School, Kenwood High School, West Creek High School, Northeast High School, and Rossview High School, with programs like this, and more than eighty students competing today,” Bumpus said.

There are three levels of competition. The 1st level is about fundamentals, e.g. hammering, and sawing. The 2nd level moves on to rafter-cutting, etc. The 3rd level of the program is the main event which is wall building.

“Most years, we have 100% placement, either college or employment,” Bumpus said. “Several students here today will be offered jobs. Gifts were donated by local contractors and businesses. When they see something they like, they ask questions, and the first question is what’s that student’s name? Dr. Paine of CMCSS said, “We have more than thirty-five programs across the district. Today, you’re seeing structural systems, which include HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. We also have health sciences, cosmetology, and a variety of other programs.”

